Lancaster Man Charged with Assault After Attacking Troopers

LANCASTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Advocate-Messenger is reporting that a Lancaster man is behind bars, accused of attacking two state troopers.

The paper says police were conducting a welfare check on 32-year-old Christopher Wilcoxson, who had been reported off his medication and walking to the airport.

Troopers found Wilcoxson walking along Rogers Road in Garrard County.

When a trooper went to check on him, the paper says Wilcoxson turned and punched one trooper in the face, causing serious injury.

A second trooper came to assist the first, and was also punched in the face, before Wilcoxson could be taken to the ground. The Advocate-Messenger says that during the struggle, Wilcoxson continued to resist, and elbowed one trooper in the throat before he was taken into custody.

He was taken to the Lincoln County Regional Jail.

No word on the condition of the troopers.

Information from The Advocate-Messenger