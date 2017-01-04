Suspect Killed, Deputy Wounded in Central Kentucky Shooting

LANCASTER, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky State Police say a shooting in central Kentucky has resulted in the death of a suspect and wounding of a sheriff’s deputy.

Trooper Robert Purdy said the shooting occurred when the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop as a result of an ongoing investigation around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday. Purdy said the deputy spotted a vehicle that officials had been trying to locate and followed it into Garrard County south of Lancaster on U.S. 27, where the traffic stop was made.

The circumstances remain under investigation. Purdy said gunfire was exchanged, and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. He said the deputy was flown to University of Kentucky Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm that isn’t believed to be life-threatening.

The names of the suspect and the deputy haven’t been released.