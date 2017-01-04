UPDATE: Man Charged in Missing Woman’s Death Pleads Not Guilty

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) – 45-year-old Michael Hutsell, charged in connection to the death of Tina Johnson, who was found wrapped in plastic in the crawl area under a Paris duplex, pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday.

Tina Johnson had been missing since December 2nd. Her body was found after police officers responded to a duplex where an open door was reported and found an odor on Monday. A Kentucky State Police trooper found the body.

Hutsell, who lives in one of the duplex’s units, was charged with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse in connection to the case.

He was appointed a lawyer in court, and will appear again on January 18th at 1:30 p.m.

1-3-17 5:11 p.m.

Body Found under Paris Home Identified as Tina Johnson

Kentucky State Police say a body found under a duplex in Paris has been identified as Tina Johnson.

Johnson, 53, was from Lexington but was last seen in Paris on December 2nd. Her car was found abandoned in an apartment complex parking lot Paris on Sunday, December 4, with her purse and license still inside.

Troopers say Paris Police contacted them just before midnight Monday night, after investigating a duplex on High Street with its doorway open, to report a strange odor coming from the home. Troopers say they searched the property, and found Johnson’s body in the crawl space area under the duplex.

Michael Hutsell, 45, who lived in one of the duplexes units, has been arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the case.

According to an arrest citation, Hutsell told police he wrapped Johnson’s body in plastic and hid it in the crawl space. Troopers say they believe this happened around the same time Johnson disappeared.

State police have not released any information on the cause of Johnson’s death. An autopsy was performed Tuesday afternoon, but the coroner says results will not be likely until Wednesday.

Hutsell may face additional charges depending on the outcome of the autopsy.

