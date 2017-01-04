Jovette Pino Named VP, GM of Columbia Gas of Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Jovette S. Pino has been named Vice President and General Manager of Columbia Gas of Kentucky (Columbia) operations.

In this role, Pino will be responsible for all field operations throughout Columbia’s 30-county service area in Kentucky.

She takes the place of Kimra Cole who has been named Vice President of Distribution Operations for NiSource, Columbia Gas of Kentucky’s parent company.

Pino was previously Director of Labor Relations for NiSource, where she was responsible for the company’s labor strategy and served as lead negotiator for the company’s 26 collective bargaining agreements.

During her over 20-year career with NiSource, Pino gained valuable operations experience while serving in operations management positions for Columbia Gas of Virginia.

Pino’s labor experience extends to both company and union roles. Prior to joining the Columbia Gas distribution companies in 1995, Pino had represented the labor interests of both government and public sector entities as well as public sector employees.

A native of Buffalo, N.Y., Pino earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from State University of New York (SUNY) Buffalo and a Juris Doctorate degree in law from the University of Akron Law School.

“Jovette’s vast experience in operations management and labor issues will enable her to be an outstanding leader for our operations team,” said Columbia Gas of Kentucky President Herbert A. Miller, Jr. “With our continued focus on safety and training, I’m thrilled that she’s bringing her talent to Kentucky.”