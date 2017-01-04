Johnson County Native to Perform at Inaugural Concert

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- Johnson County native Marlana VanHoose will perform at the Presidential Inaugural concert in Washington D.C.

The singer made the announcement Wednesday on Facebook, posting the invitation letter from the White House. VanHoose was born blind and has Cerebral Palsy. She is one of only a dozen performers chosen for the January 19 concert at the Lincoln Memorial.

VanHoose made headlines across the country last year after she sang the national anthem at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.