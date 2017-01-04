Johnson County Native to Perform at Inaugural Concert

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- Johnson County native Marlana VanHoose will perform at the Presidential Inaugural concert in Washington D.C.

The singer made the announcement Wednesday on Facebook, posting the invitation letter from the White House. VanHoose was born blind and has Cerebral Palsy. She is one of only a dozen performers chosen for the January 19 concert at the Lincoln Memorial.

VanHoose made headlines across the country last year after she sang the national anthem at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

10 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Suspect Killed, Deputy Wounded in Central Kentucky Shooting
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Mascot to Change for New Lexington School After Protests
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Mild today with showers, but cooling for Wednesday
Read More»
﻿
More News»