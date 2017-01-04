Group Home Resident Charged with Killing Employee

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) – A sheriff says a man who lived at a group home in central Kentucky has been charged with murder in the slaying of a female employee.

Hardin County Sheriff John Ward says 32-year-old Lindale Cunningham was arrested early Wednesday morning in the slaying of 66-year-old Sally Berry, who worked at the facility in Elizabethtown. News media are quoting Ward as saying that another employee arrived to work at the ResCare facility Tuesday night and found the victim lying “in a pool of blood.” He said she died from multiple stab wounds.

Ward says Cunningham told deputies he stabbed Berry, but he said authorities have not determined a motive for the slaying.

Cunningham was being held in the Hardin County jail. Online jail records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney.

