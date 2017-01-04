Show regular Diane McKinney, with the Grace Coffee Café & Bakery, comes to visit Katie Solove, and share the details of the restaurant’s “Salad Club” card, one way they hope to help customers get back on track after holiday meals and parties that may have added a few extra pounds.

Customers can pick up a punch card, and will receive a free drink for every 5 salads purchased.

More than just a café, Grace Coffee Café & Bakery is a community center where customers can enjoy a great atmosphere, have a laugh with a friend, relax and read, or even hang out and work away from the office. The coffee is 100% Direct Trade from some great national roasters and their menu items are made from the freshest ingredients.

Grace also offers a private meeting room that can seat up to 20 or we can even block off our cafe to accommodate up to 50. We also offer catering for anything from coffee and muffins for the office to weddings and banquets.

To learn more, visit their website, like them on Facebook, or call (859) 355-5851.