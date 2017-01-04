Gov. Bevin Appoints Clay Co. Judge/Executive

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Wednesday, Governor Matt Bevin announced that John W. “Johnny” Johnson has been appointed as the Clay County Judge/Executive.

Johnson, of Manchester, is a three-term Clay County Magistrate and was selected by his Fiscal Court colleagues as Interim County Judge/Executive in November, following the resignation of his predecessor.

Johnson has been Clay County’s District 6 Magistrate since 2007, and has served as Chairman of the Magistrates since 2012. A graduate of Clay County High School, he has owned and operated Johnson’s Sporting Goods & Service Station since 1985.

“As a lifelong resident of Clay County, I have a genuine desire to look out for the best interests of my fellow citizens,” said Johnson. “I would like to thank Gov. Bevin for the opportunity to continue serving as Judge/Executive.”