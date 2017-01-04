“We Got A Good Team.”

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – When you win your conference home opener by 42 and it could’ve been 60 or more, you have to feel good about where you’re at.

UK opened up SEC play by winning its first two league games by a combined 65 points. That’s an average of 32.5 for those who hate math.

Don’t get accustomed to blowouts though Solid Blue fans. Cal knows an off night will come.

Cal also knows the game versus Texas A&M Tuesday night may be the best the program’s played in a while.

