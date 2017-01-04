GOP Lawmakers Advance 2 Bills Targeting Labor Unions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – House Republicans have advanced two bills targeting labor unions in Kentucky.

A House committee approved bills Wednesday that would ban mandatory labor union membership and repeal the state’s prevailing wage law. Republican House Speaker Jeff Hoover said lawmakers plan to pass the bills this week.

Hundreds of union workers packed the hallways outside of the committee room, chanting “working people matter” and “suits in there, boots out here.” Kentucky AFL-CIO President Bill Londrigan argued the bills would lower wages for all workers. But Republican Gov. Matt Bevin said the bills are necessary for Kentucky to attract new jobs.

Union workers booed and beat on the walls as Bevin was speaking. Bevin urged the lawmakers to ignore them and “do the right thing.”

___

The bills are HB1 and HB3 .

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.