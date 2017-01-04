Georgetown Tops Washington Adventist 76-73

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) –  No. 2 Georgetown College men’s basketball got some big threes and then a pair of free throws at the end of the game from Trent Gilbert to help the team rally and win 76-73 Wednesday against Washington Adventist University.

The Shock went on a run midway through the first half and held a 36-27 edge at the break.

Gilbert hit three deep shots early in the final 20 minutes and finished with a game-high 24.

Troy Steward chipped in with 21 points and Darion Burns 10.

The Tigers improve to 14-1, while the Shock fall to 13-3.

Check out highlights in the video.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
BCTC’s Advanced Manufacturing Center Opens January 9
Read More»
8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Time to Capitalize
Read More»
8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Pitino on Cal Cast
Read More»
﻿
More News»