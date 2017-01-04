Forum Planned to Discuss Growth at Kentucky Horse Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Officials are inviting the public to have a say about the future of the Kentucky Horse Park.

The park says in a statement that it will hold an open forum Jan. 11 to discuss ideas for long-term growth at the sprawling tourist attraction in Kentucky’s scenic bluegrass country. The visioning session will be held at the North Exhibit Hall of the Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park.

The park, which opened in 1978, features a chance to see several champion thoroughbred and Standardbred horses, an area dedicated to different horse breeds, and museums dedicated to horse history and culture around the world.

 

