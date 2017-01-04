Fire Damages Home on Healy Lane

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Firefighters in Lexington aren’t sure what started a fire at a home on Healy Lane in Lexington Wednesday afternoon.

The flames broke out just before 2:00 p.m., according to firefighters, and started in the home’s garage.

Two people were in the home, but made it out. One of them was treated at the scene.

Firefighters say there was extensive damage to the front of the house, as well as the attic area, though most of the rest of the house was spared.

Two cats also lived in the home. One has been found uninjured, while a second is still missing.

Firefighters remain on the scene, looking for hot spots.

The Red Cross is en route to offer aid to the displaced residents.