Fayette Mascot Controversy Grows as School Pulls Name, Petition Closes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- As quickly as Fayette County’s newest schools mascot was released, it was taken back after a small uproar over the definition of “stallions.”

Monday’s press conference at MOD Pizza was spirited with slogans, jerseys, logos, and the unveiling of a patch on MOD’s mural, dedicated to reflection the community. Now, MOD will wait for a new mascot before it covers up a patch representing the Frederick Douglass High School Stallions.

“Unfortunate that it’s happening but we are huge supporters of community so we definitely don’t want any division within the community,” says Craig Hanson, Director of Operations. Hanson says it won’t be a problem to cover the patch.

The controversy started when a Change.org petition popped up recently, calling the mascot name “inappropriate” and “sexist”. Only a couple hundred petitioners joined in on the site but it was enough for Fayette County Public Schools to react, and quickly.

A statement from the district Tuesday evening indicates “Stallions” is no more. In a release, Superintendent Manny Caulk is quoted saying, “we certainly don’t want the selection of a mascot to become a divisive issue for our community.”

Caulk says there was never any intent to offend or upset anyone and says the incoming students will choose the mascot for their score.