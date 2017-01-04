Elementary School Placed on ‘Heightened Alert’ After Guns Found Near Campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County School District says that Veterans Park Elementary was placed on “heightened alert” for a portion of Wednesday afternoon.

School officials say, at around 11:45 p.m., some people were seen with guns in a back yard near the school.

Officers were unable to locate the individuals, but did find a stolen vehicle nearby that had guns inside.

Students at Veterans Park Elementary continued their school day inside the building.

All outside activities were cancelled.

Lexington police are investigating the incident.