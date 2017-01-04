Detroit Couple Arrested on Drug Charges in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police say a couple from Detroit are behind bars after being found at a Richmond hotel with a number of different drugs, as well as cash.

According to Richmond police, an officer walked by the couple’s motel room at the Countryside Inn and smelled marijuana. A woman in the room, 26-year-old Shantay D. McCray allowed officers in the room, where they say marijuana was out on a table.

Police say McCray told them no one else was in the room, however her husband, 28-year-old Darrell B. McCray, was found in the bathroom.

Officers say they found a golf ball-sized baggie containing what they believe to be heroin hidden in the toilet bowl wrapped in toilet paper, along with a baggie of over 20 Xanax bars. Investigators say they also found about 100 plastic baggies, a digital scale, and over $4,000 dollars in cash.

The couple was arrested and cited with trafficking charges, possession of marijuana, and tampering with physical evidence.

Both were taken to the Madison County Detention Center.