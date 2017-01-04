As Cold Approaches, KU Provides Winter Safety Tips

LEXINGTON, Ky. – With temperatures dropping and winter weather preparing to move into the area, Kentucky Utilities Company is offering a few simple steps to help area residents prepare to stay safe and comfortable in their homes.

Build an emergency kit that includes a battery-powered radio, flashlights for everyone in the family, fresh batteries for any devices, first-aid kit, and over-the-counter and prescription medications. Visit ready.gov for a complete list of essential emergency kit supplies.

Ensure heating systems are able to operate efficiently. Seal leaks and gaps around the home with caulk, spray foam or weather-stripping. Make sure warm-air registers are not blocked by drapes or furniture.

Snow and ice accumulation on tree branches can sometimes cause them to break and fall into power lines. Stay away and consider all fallen wires as dangerous.

To report a downed wire or power outage KU customers should call 1-800-981-0600. KU customers with registered accounts can also report an outage online at lge-ku.com or by texting OUTAGE to 4LGEKU (454358).

Customers can access the KU and LG&E outage map on the website from their mobile device to track weather conditions and receive near real-time information about outages throughout our system, a summary of outages by zip code and county, and an estimated restoration time.

Visit www.lge-ku.com/storm for more storm safety information.