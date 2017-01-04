As Cold Approaches, KU Provides Winter Safety Tips

LEXINGTON, Ky. – With temperatures dropping and winter weather preparing to move into the area, Kentucky Utilities Company is offering a few simple steps to help area residents prepare to stay safe and comfortable in their homes.
- Build an emergency kit that includes a battery-powered radio, flashlights for everyone in the family, fresh batteries for any devices, first-aid kit, and over-the-counter and prescription medications. Visit ready.gov for a complete list of essential emergency kit supplies.
- Ensure heating systems are able to operate efficiently. Seal leaks and gaps around the home with caulk, spray foam or weather-stripping. Make sure warm-air registers are not blocked by drapes or furniture.
- Snow and ice accumulation on tree branches can sometimes cause them to break and fall into power lines. Stay away and consider all fallen wires as dangerous.
- To report a downed wire or power outage KU customers should call 1-800-981-0600. KU customers with registered accounts can also report an outage online at lge-ku.com or by texting OUTAGE to 4LGEKU (454358).
- Customers can access the KU and LG&E outage map on the website from their mobile device to track weather conditions and receive near real-time information about outages throughout our system, a summary of outages by zip code and county, and an estimated restoration time.
Visit www.lge-ku.com/storm for more storm safety information.