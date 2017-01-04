Clearing Skies & Breezy Wednesday, Snow Ahead Thursday

Cloudy skies will start to clear by late morning with temps starting to fall into the 20’s by late morning. Mostly sunny skies expected today with strong winds out of the west. Clouds will move in overnight with low temperatures around 20 degrees. Our first accumulating snowfall of the season is expected Thursday, with the first flakes starting to fly by mid to late morning. 1″ to 3″+ of snow is expected through Friday morning, your Wednesday evening commute may be a nasty one. Cold air settles in and stays through the weekend.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke