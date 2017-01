IRVINE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Estill County Water District has issued a boil water advisory, effective immediately, for the following areas:

Leighton Road

Cox Road

Big School Springs Road

Macedonia Road

St. Timothy’s Road

Customers are advised to boil their water for at least three minutes before using for cooking or drinking, or asked to use bottled water.

ABC 36 will update this story once the advisory has been lifted.