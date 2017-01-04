“The Best One We’ve Played So Far.”

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – UK has had several great offensive outings, but the defense isn’t always there for Cal and company.

Even against Ole Miss, Cal wanted to see more discipline on ‘D.’ He’s still preaching discipline.

But it’s hard to argue the win over Texas A&M wasn’t the best defensive outing of the season so far.

The Cats forced an Aggie turnover high of 25. Snagging 10 steals in the process.

UK improved to 139-5 under Cal when holding the opponent to 63 points or less.

How did the Cats see their performance and will we be seeing it again Solid Blue fans?

Hear from Malik Monk in the video.