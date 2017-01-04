BCTC’s Advanced Manufacturing Center Opens January 9

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – With the new year begins a new chapter in Georgetown, as approximately 1,200 Bluegrass Community and Technical College (BCTC) students will begin their studies in the new 78,000 square foot Advanced Manufacturing Center (AMC). Several BCTC manufacturing-related programs relocating to the new center include: industrial maintenance, electronics, PLCs, industrial electricity, robotics, mechanical drives, fluid power, machining and welding.

Customized workforce training for business development will also be offered, as well as traditional general education courses to support residents from Georgetown/Scott County and the surrounding communities.

The new campus is part of the 20-acre site at Lane’s Run Business Park in Georgetown.

Unlike traditional community college campuses, the Advanced Manufacturing Center (AMC) is designed to mirror a manufacturing production facility. While containing classrooms, administrative offices, and computer labs, the bulk of the 78,000 square feet will be a flexible high bay space. The design follows the principal that students should learn in an environment similar to one where they will apply their skills after graduation. In addition to looking like a manufacturing facility, the students, faculty, and staff also have to follow safety protocols, wear appropriate personal protective equipment, and follow rules that are standard across today’s advanced manufacturing companies.

Born out of Toyota’s concern of a lack of qualified, skilled technicians who could maintain the increasing complex machinery of manufacturing, Toyota worked with BCTC to create the program from the ground up in 2006. The program gives students real work experience in the field, and supplies Toyota and 16 other manufacturers in the region with a skilled labor force. The Advanced Manufacturing Technician program has been called a “model of the future” for training skilled workers in manufacturing technology. The program was recently featured in a four-part streaming documentary directed by acclaimed Academy Award-winning director Barbara Kopple.

For more information about the Advanced Manufacturing Center, go to http://legacy.bluegrass.kctcs.edu/photos/georgetown/.