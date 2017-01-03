Wild Thyme – Cold Cucumber Noodle Salad

To make these delicious cucumber noodles you will need to purchase a veggie spiralizer.

Ingredients

2 English cucumbers

1 bunch minced cilantro

1 tsp minced ginger

2 tablespoons of sesame oil

1 freshly squeezed lime

Yellow Bell Pepper thinly sliced

salt and pepper, to taste

5-2 large seedless cucumbers, Blade C, noodles trimmed

For the dressing:

2 teaspoons toasted white sesame seeds and black sesame seeds

1 TBSP sesame oil

¼ cup coconut amino or 2 tbsp of Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons rice vinegar

1 tsp sriracha

2 tsp honey (optional)

¼ heaping cup finely diced scallions

Instructions

Using a spiralizer cut the ends off of the cucumber and make thin cucumber noodles

Combine the dressing ingredients into a medium size mixing bowl and whisk together

In a separate bowl combine cilantro, ginger, sesame oil, and lime juice in a medium sized mixing bowl and season with salt and pepper. Whisk together until blended. Taste and adjust, if needed.

Thoroughly pat dry the cucumber noodles and add them and sliced peppers into the mixing bowl and toss the noodles with the dressing until they’re completely coated in the sauce.

Divide the cucumber noodles into three bowls using a slotted spoon to serve. Pour additional sauce over the noodles as desired.

For more great recipes check out their Facebook or head over to www.wildthymecooking.com.

Wild Thyme is located at 1060 Chinoe Rd, Suite 108 in Lexington.