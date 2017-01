LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Derek Willis is averaging nearly 20 minutes per game…scoring 7 points per night and grabbing 5 rebounds.

His shooting hasn’t been what it was a season ago though.

Yes, his overall field goal percentage is higher at 49 percent, up from his final of 48 percent last season.

But Willis is down from three. He’s shooting just 33 percent behind the arc…a far cry from his 44 percent a year ago.

So what’s wrong with Willis?

Hear from the senior in the video.