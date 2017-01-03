UPDATE: Mascot to Change for New Lexington School After Protests

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Fayette County Public Schools is changing the mascot for its new high school because of protests. Superintendent Manny Caulk says students will instead choose a horse-related mascot for the new Frederick Douglass High School.

The district just announced the school’s mascot would be the Stallions. But some were against the choice, including a change.org petition that says the mascot is sexist.

In a statement, Caulk says, “Since the public announcement of the mascot Monday, we have received feedback from some community members who have concerns about the mascot and we want to assure our constituents that there was absolutely no intent to offend or upset anyone. We also recognize that there is support from others in our community to honor the former stallions of Hamburg Place farm.”

The district says the new school off Winchester Road is on a 65-acre portion of the former Hamburg Place farm where champion racehorses, including Triple Crown Winner Sir Barton, were bred.

Caulk says Frederick Douglass High School will keep its colors of orange and Keeneland Green. He says there have been suggestions for its new mascot, including Thoroughbreds or Racers.