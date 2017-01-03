Thanks for the Memories

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Boom Williams has officially signed with an agent.

The sophomore running back kept his decision to enter his name into the NFL Draft under wraps until after the bowl game loss to Georgia Tech.

Williams averaged 6.8 yards per carry on 171 attempts in 2016…amassing 1,170 yards and 7 touchdowns…good for the 39th best running back in the country statistically.

Boom had to split time with Benny Snell behind center for most of the season, but looks back on his time in Lexington fondly.

Mark Stoops appreciates Boom, and every guy, who helped get the team on track for success.

Hear from Boom and Stoops in the video.