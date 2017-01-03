Superfoods for the New Year – Lucky’s Market

Doug High is joined by Brandon Smith, of Lucky’s Market, to talk about starting out the New Year with some healthy “superfood” items.

Lucky’s Market is a natural foods grocer that offers affordable options for every day foods and specialty choices, taking the price out of natural foods, and specializing in local, seasonal options.

To help people start the New Year off on a healthy foot, the grocery is sharing some great Superfoods and recipes from Lucky’s Market Kitchen, including Kale Brussels Almond Slaw, Marinated Salmon, Baja Quinoa Salad, and also Super Detox Salad from the salad bar.

Lucky’s Market is located at 1030 South Broadway in the South Broadway Marketplace.