LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a shooting at a home on Adams Road Sunday afternoon.

Deputies say they showed up and found 32-year-old Charles Rogers shot.

He was taken to UK Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.

Investigators began looking for the suspect and ended up at a second home, where they arrested four other people on other charges.