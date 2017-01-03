Savvy Shopper – Oak Springs Grill

With a full menu of classic comfort food items, the Oak Springs Grill at Fayette Mall is a great stop for shoppers looking to get out of the cold and fuel up for a day at the mall.

At Oak Springs Grill, contemporary, high quality comfort food is served in a casual, inviting atmosphere – all at a great value. It’s the perfect place for a quick lunch, a relaxing dinner, or for appetizers and drinks after a night on the town.

The restaurant uses only the freshest ingredients in made-from scratch menu items that include an assortment of appetizers, fresh salads, hand-crafted burgers and sandwiches, plus mouth-watering House Favorites including hand-breaded Chicken Fried Steak, Bacon-Wrapped Pork Tenderloin, Buffalo Trace Glazed Salmon and more. Diners will also find a selection of Hand-Butchered Steaks, as well as Oak Spring Grill’s Famous Smoked Ribs.

House Sides are all made-from scratch and are the perfect accompaniment to a delicious entrée. Be sure to save some room for a decadent hand-made dessert, including Peach Cobbler, Kentucky Blackberry Cobbler and the Big Brownie Sundae – all served with vanilla ice cream and sized for sharing.

The restaurant also features a huge selection of bourbons, wines and other libations.

