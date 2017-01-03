Public Meetings to be Held to Discuss Winchester/Clark Co. 20-Year Plan

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Officials with the City of Winchester are looking for input from residents, business owners, and community members as they develop the Winchester/Clark County’s Comprehensive Plan Update.

A release from the city says that the community is currently working on a comprehensive plan that will identify goals, policies and action steps to guide development over the next 20 years.

They are looking for ideas from community members on topics from new businesses locations, issues relating to housing and land use, and transportation.

There will be two opportunities for participation – on Tuesday, January 24th and Thursday, January 26th, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday’s meeting will be held at the Clark County Public Library, located at 370 South Burns Avenue. Thursday’s meeting will be held at Hall’s on the River, located at 1225 Athens Boonesboro Road.

For more information, contact Robert Jeffries, Director of Planning & Community Development at (859) 744-7019