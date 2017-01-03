Player Accused of Rape No Longer at EKU

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – An Eastern Kentucky University basketball player accused of rape is not returning to the team or the school.

EKU Athletics released a statement saying: “Eastern Kentucky University senior guard Jaylen Babb-Harrison is not enrolled at the University following completion of the fall semester, and therefore he is no longer a member of the men’s basketball team.”

This comes a little more than a month after the 23-year-old former senior guard was charged with first-degree rape in Madison County.

EKU suspended him from the team after he was charged.

Babb-Harrison has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

There is no word yet on his next court appearance.