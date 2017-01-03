Katie Solove is joined in the studio by Brooke Myers and Bryan Comora, with Orangetheory Fitness, as they discuss the Orangetheory Fitness Weight Loss Challenge.

Orangetheory Fitness is the leading heart rate based interval training workout in the country, working in 5 heart rate zones and monitoring to prevent over/under training. The Orangetheory program focuses on strength. power, and endurance.

The Orangetheory Fitness Weight Loss Challenge begins with an initial weigh-in on January 14,2017. The official start date is January 16th running through February 27,2016. The challenge will take place at the Lexington studio located at 2369 Richmond Road, Suite 120.

Participants must be available the day of the weigh-in and complete a minimum of 3 in studio workouts per week for 6 weeks. The final weigh-in is February 27th.

This is a competition based on percentage of overall weight loss. There will be one male and one female first prize winners, taking home $1000.00. Prizes will also be awarded for 2nd and 3rd place. The competition will end with a celebration and check presentation.

To find out more, visit their website, follow them on Facebook, or call (859) 898-1077.