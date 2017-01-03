One more day of mild temperatures and rain before a big cool down

Grab an umbrella as you head out the door this morning. We are still dealing with moderate rain showers. They will lighten up later this morning. We are also seeing some fog out there once again, but not as dense as yesterday morning. Take it a little slower on the roads and be mindful of kids waiting for the bus. Temperatures are staying mild this morning and generally in the mid to upper 50s. They will top out right around 60 degrees once again today before a cool down into Wednesday. A few isolated showers are possible through the afternoon with some showers this evening, before we dry out for Wednesday. A cold front will move through sweeping showers out of the area, but also bringing cold temperatures back to the area. Highs Wednesday will be set around midnight before falling into the afternoon. We’ll see more sunshine, but temperatures during the afternoon with settle in the 30s. By Thursday, daytime highs will be in the upper 20s with a slight chance for some light snow showers. Overnight lows Thursday through Sunday will be in the teens with day time highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

-Meteorologist Elise Dolinar