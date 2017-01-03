“New Majority” begins 2017 General Assembly session

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- Tuesday morning, lawmakers met in Frankfort for the first time this year but it was for the first time in nearly 100 years that Republicans took over the Kentucky House of Representatives.

In a matter of minutes after opening the session, House Speaker Jeff Hoover, from Russell County took his oath along with 63 other Republicans in the “super majority”. Addressing the entire House floor, including some straggling senators, Hoover said, “My pledge on this house floor today as your speaker is to work hard everyday, to listen to the views expressed with an open mind and an unwavering sense of fairness and even in disagreement to not be disagreeable.”

Hoover has been talking about his plans to work amicably with House Democrats since election night 2016 when history was made has Kentucky Republicans flipped the House. Former majority leader Rocky Adkins now serves as Minority Leader.

“We see a path forward. We’ve regrouped and reorganized and we’re ready to move forward. No doubt it’s different but we look forward to working with the majority and support if they have policy that we believe is good for Kentucky and we’ll be that loyal opposition to hold them accountable when we believe they’re not,” says Adkins.

Prior to Hoover’s takeover, Republican Senate President Robert Stivers was re-elected into his position.

Governor Matt Bevin watched as the festivities continued in the House chambers.

“We have the ability to get more done now than has happened in our lifetimes and you will see in the next week, in the next month, in the next session a beginning of a change in this town.”