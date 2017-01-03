Much Colder Air Returns, With Snow Chances Ahead

Overview: A strong cold front will move through early tonight, with much colder air returning Wednesday through the weekend. There will be a chance for snow showers to flurries Thursday into Friday, with a dusting to 3” of snowfall possible. With temperatures staying below freezing Thursday through the weekend, slick roadways could be an issue for travelers. After Wednesday, temperatures do not look to get above freezing until next Monday.

TONIGHT: Rain showers and cold temperatures will be around for tonight, with a low temperature of 33 degrees, and the chance for a little wintry mix for early Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Colder air arrives for Wednesday, with a high temperature of 35 degrees. After morning clouds, skies are expected to clear into the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and frigid temperatures will be around for Wednesday night, with a low temperature of 18 degrees.

THURSDAY: The first widespread accumulating snowfall is expected for Thursday, with snow showers possible through the afternoon and evening hours. With high temperatures only reaching 28 degrees, any snow could quickly accumulate and cause slick roads and surfaces.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Frigid temperatures and snow showers will continue for Thursday night, with a low temperature of 14 degrees. Slick roads will continue to be a concern.

FRIDAY: A few snow showers will be possible for early Friday, with partly cloudy skies into the afternoon, and a high temperature of 24 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and frigid temperatures continue, with a low temperature of 9 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a few flurries will be possible, with a high temperature of 25 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and frigid temperatures continue, with a low of 12 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and cold temperatures will be around for Sunday, with a high temperature of 26 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures will be around with a low temperature of 10 degrees.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures continue with a high temperature of 34 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures continue with a low temperature of 28 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a few late day rain showers will develop for Tuesday, with a high temperature of 45 degrees.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers