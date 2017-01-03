Mild today with showers, but cooling for Wednesday

You may still want to keep an umbrella handy for the day. Showers will be more isolated through a good portion of the afternoon. Fog from the morning will also linger into the afternoon hours. Temperatures are staying mild and top out around 60 degrees for one last day. By tonight, we will already start to feel a cool down. A cold front will roll through tonight and may stir up a few extra showers this evening around the commute home. The front will help to sweep showers out of the area, but will usher in below average temperatures. We’ll see highs for Wednesday around midnight before they continue to fall into the mid 30s by the afternoon. Any sun we see will not help with the temperatures. By Thursday, daytime highs will be in the upper 20s with a slight chance for some light snow showers. Overnight lows Thursday through Sunday will be in the teens with day time highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

-Meteorologist Elise Dolinar