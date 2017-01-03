LPD: Man Tried to Steal Remote-Started Car

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Police say it was no keys, no getaway for one would-be car thief.

Court documents say a man remote-started his car back on December 31, and as he was walking to it, 19-year-old Fernando Silva-Fabian, Jr. pointed a gun at him and jumped into the car.

But police say because there were no keys in the ignition, he couldn’t put it into gear.

Documents say Silva-Fabian got out of the car and ran off.

Officers say they stopped him not too far from the scene and the victim identified him.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Jared Blanton
4 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Funeral Arrangements Announced for Delivery Driver Shot and Killed in Frankfort
Read More»
Steven Norman, Connie Norman
6 days ago
0 Comments for this article
London, Radcliff Police Arrest 2 Suspects in Robbery
Read More»
7 days ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Fourth Arrest Made in Banta Death; Suspects Plead Not Guilty
Read More»
﻿
More News»