LPD: Man Tried to Steal Remote-Started Car

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Police say it was no keys, no getaway for one would-be car thief.

Court documents say a man remote-started his car back on December 31, and as he was walking to it, 19-year-old Fernando Silva-Fabian, Jr. pointed a gun at him and jumped into the car.

But police say because there were no keys in the ignition, he couldn’t put it into gear.

Documents say Silva-Fabian got out of the car and ran off.

Officers say they stopped him not too far from the scene and the victim identified him.