LPD: Man Shot During Armed Robbery in Home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say a man was shot in the arm during a robbery attempt at a home in the 400 block of Lin Wal Road Tuesday afternoon.

The victim told police a man knocked on his door around 2:15 p.m., demanded money and when he told the would-be robber that he didn’t have any, the man shot him in the arm and ran off.

The victim was taken to UK Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Investigators say the victim could only give them a vague description of the shooter.

The victim’s name wasn’t released.

