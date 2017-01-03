LPD Investigates Two Evening Shootings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Lexington police are investigating two shootings. They say both happened Tuesday night.

Officers were called around 8:00 after a man showed up at Saint Joseph Hospital with a gunshot wound in the back. Police say he told investigators he was shot during a drug deal near Mary Todd Elementary School. According to officers, the victim was driven to the hospital by someone he didn’t know.

Police say the second shooting happened around 8:15 when a woman who lives at 7th Street and Maple Avenue went to answer her door. She told officers four men forced their way inside, shot her husband in the leg, then left. Police say the victim was taken to UK Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers have not yet released the names of the two men who were shot.