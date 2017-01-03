LPD: Accused Shoplifter Kicks Out Cruiser Window

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man accused of shoplifting didn’t do himself any favors after kicking out the window of a cruiser.

Lexington police say the man was arrested for shoplifting at the Walmart off of New Circle Road at about 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to officers, he was placed in the back seat of a cruiser, where he reportedly kicked out the window.

A charge of criminal mischief was added to his earlier shoplifting charge.

Officers had not released the name of the suspect at the time of publication, though additional information is expected later in the day.

ABC 36 will update this story with new details as they become available.