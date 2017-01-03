Louisville a Hot Spot for Movie Shoots Because of Incentives

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Louisville residents who have suddenly found themselves bumping into movie stars such as Nicolas Cage and Jon Voight have the state’s recent financial incentives to thank.

The Courier-Journal (http://cjky.it/2iLn04C ) reports that since May 2015, Kentucky has offered the most enticing incentives in the country, with qualified productions eligible to receive a refundable income tax credit of up to 35 percent of approvable expenditures.

Georgia and Illinois, which both have thriving film scenes, offer a 30 percent credit.

Such incentives are controversial, with some studies concluding that film projects don’t provide a robust return for states.

It’s unclear what the effects of Kentucky’s recent film boom have been. The state approved 56 films for incentives for 2016, but hasn’t yet received cost reports for all of them that have concluded shooting.

___

Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

