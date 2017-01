LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It was a big honor for a Lexington high school student.

Claire Howell, a student at Lafayette High School, was in Monday’s Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California.

Howell landed the spot after auditioning last February.

She was picked to be a part of the “Bands of America” honor band, which includes students from all over the United States.

Howell tweeted that she was having a great time in the parade.