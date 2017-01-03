KSP Arrest Two in Louisville for Growing, Trafficking Marijuana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say a marijuana suppression investigation led to two arrests on Mulberry Street, and the seizure of money, drugs, guns, and drug paraphernalia.

Officers say at about 7:15 a.m. on December 30, they went to the home of 47-year-old Shane Thompson, who consented to a police search. Troopers say they found 10 ounces of marijuana, 4 marijuana plants, 2 handguns, 1 rifle, 1 shotgun, and a CO2 tank, along with various pieces of equipment used to grow marijuana.

While investigating Thompson’s home, Troopers say they discovered clues that led them to another home on Mulberry Street, where they met 36-year-old Damian Gerlach. Gerlach, too, consented to a search, during which police say they found another 8 ounces of marijuana, hallucinogenic mushrooms, and nearly $15,000 in cash.

Thompson was charged with trafficking and cultivation. Gerlach was charged with trafficking, cultivation, and possession.