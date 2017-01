LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Tai Wynyard is averaging 3 minutes per game. He’s scoring just 1 point and grabbing just one rebound in that time on the floor.

Not exactly the guy you’d pick to be your back0up big man, but Coach Cal went to Wynyard in the Ole Miss game to get some better work on the boards.

Tai says he’s been working harder in practice and a few days ago he felt he had a breathrough performance.

But is he still surprised Cal went to him in Oxford?

