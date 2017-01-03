K-9 Finds Meth During Boyle Co. Traffic Stop

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Boyle County Sheriff is crediting a K-9 unit for finding several ounces of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Monday.

Deputies say they pulled Brian D. Mullins over after he failed to stop at a stop sign on Denmark Drive.

On the scene was Deputy K-9 NiKi, who found 5.5 ounces of meth in the car, along with Methadone prescription pills, digital scales, a loaded syringe, and other paraphernalia.

Mullins was taken to the Boyle Co. Detention Center, charged with trafficking, and tampering with physical evidence, among other charges.

Brian D. Mullins

Brian D. Mullins (Photo Courtesy: Boyle Co. Detention Center)

A passenger in the car, Jessica D. Stephens, of Stanford, was also arrested on an active Boyle County warrant.

Jessica D. Stephens

Jessica D. Stephens (Photo Courtesy: Boyle Co. Detention Center)

