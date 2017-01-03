K-9 Finds Meth During Boyle Co. Traffic Stop

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Boyle County Sheriff is crediting a K-9 unit for finding several ounces of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Monday.

Deputies say they pulled Brian D. Mullins over after he failed to stop at a stop sign on Denmark Drive.

On the scene was Deputy K-9 NiKi, who found 5.5 ounces of meth in the car, along with Methadone prescription pills, digital scales, a loaded syringe, and other paraphernalia.

Mullins was taken to the Boyle Co. Detention Center, charged with trafficking, and tampering with physical evidence, among other charges.

A passenger in the car, Jessica D. Stephens, of Stanford, was also arrested on an active Boyle County warrant.