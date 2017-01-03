How to Rebound

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s Cats and Aggies at Rupp Arena. ESPN will have the 9 o’clock tip.

The two programs have only played nine times with Texas A&M being a relatively new member to the SEC.

Kentucky owns a 6-3 mark in the series.

Defense will be a big part of the game tonight, but so will rebounding.

UK ranks 8th in the country. The Aggies are tied for 33rd.

So, with the beating the Cats get for their performance on the boards typically, how can the team improve on what seems to be a pretty solid stat for a bunch of young guys?

Hear from assistant coach Tony Barbee in the video.