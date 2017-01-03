Eagle Tours, Cruises Offered at Land Between the Lakes

GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP) – Eagle viewing tours and cruises are being offered over the next couple of months at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.

The park says winter is peak season for watching the birds of prey, as visitors can see eagles that live at Land Between the Lakes year-round and those that are visiting the area.

Land Between the Lakes manages more than 170,000 acres in western Kentucky and Tennessee as part of the U.S. Forest Service and Department of Agriculture’s public lands program.

Naturalists can help visitors locate birds during van tours on these days in January: 7, 14, 15, 21, 22, and 29; and on Feb. 4 and 5.

Eagle watching cruises will be held on Jan. 14, 15 and 16 and on Feb. 14.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

