Defense vs. Defense

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Defense wins championships. By virtue of that thought, defense wins games.

Texas A&M has caused Kentucky trouble the last few times out.

The SEC Tournament championship game went to overtime in front of a highly partial Solid Blue crowd.

The Aggies are coming off a loss to Tennessee looking for the upset in Lexington, so you can bet their defense will be back on point and ready to force a fourth straight overtime game in the series with the Cats.

Hear assistant coach Tony Barbee’s take in the video.