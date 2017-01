LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky hosts Texas A&M tonight at 9 at Rupp Arena.

ESPN will have your live broadcast.

Bam Adebayo is crushing it in Lexington. The freshman forward is averaging 13.5 points per game in 26 minutes of action per night.

Roughly 8 rebounds and 2 blocks plus an assist to go with the 13 and change per outing too.

So is Bam “there” yet? Is he in the same realm as DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis and Karl Towns?

Hear from assistant coach Tony Barbee on Bam in the video.