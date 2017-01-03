“Concert with the Stars” – The LEXington Theatre Company

Meteorologist Elise Dolinar sits down with LEXington Theatre Company’s Lyndy Franklin Smith to talk about the “Concert with the Stars” coming up on Sunday, January 8th.

Laura Bell Bundy will be joining this year’s line-up of Broadway Vets for “Concert With The Stars,” sponsored by KentuckyOne Health. A Lexington native and Honorary Board Member for The LEXington Theatre Company, Bundy is a Tony-nominated Broadway Actress, best known for originating the roles of Elle Woods in Legally Blonde and Amber Von Tussle in Hairspray. She has also enjoyed successful turns in film, television and country music – most recently appearing as Ginger on television’s hit show Fuller House.

Bundy joins three other Broadway Actors, who are coming directly from their 2016 starring roles on the Great White Way, to headline this third edition of “Concert With The Stars.” Leslie Kritzer (Broadway’s Something Rotten, A Catered Affair, Legally Blonde, Hairspray), Krysta Rodriguez (Broadway’s Spring Awakening, The Addams Family, First Date, Television’s Smash) and Matthew Scott (Broadway’s An American in Paris, Jersey Boys, A Catered Affair, Sondheim on Sondheim) will also lead the concert, alongside an ensemble of collegiate students from top programs around the country, as well as local talent.

“Concert With The Stars” illustrates The LEXington Theatre Company’s mission of combining “Today’s Broadway Stars and Tomorrow’s Broadway Hopefuls” to create first-rate, locally-produced, professional productions for Lexington and Central Kentucky. The non-profit theatre company has produced successful summer productions of 42nd Street and Mary Poppins, utilizing the historic Lexington Opera House. While creating top-notch professional theatre, the company also serves as a training ground and performance platform for up-and-coming collegiate talent. Their College Internship and High School Apprenticeship Programs offer further experience for aspiring young people to learn about all aspects of theatrical productions. The title of the 2017 Summer Production will be announced at “Concert With The Stars.”

“Concert with the Stars will happen on Sunday, January 8 at 3:00pm, at The Lexington Opera House, located at 401 West Short Street.

For more information or to but tickets, head to lexingtontheatrecompany.org, or call (859) 233-3535.