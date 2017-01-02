Winning Mentality

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Brian Landis is the new football coach at the new Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington.

The UK defensive quality control assistant says a premium will be put on that side of the ball, but the offense will be stout too.

“Smashmouth” the word Landis used at Monday’s news conference to introduce the new color scheme (Keeneland green and orange), the mascot (Stallions) and himself.

The Georgetown College product and one-time Tigers assistant has also spent time on the staff at EKU so he’s familiar with the area.

Landis is also familiar with winning. He’s compiled a 162-58 record overall as a player and coach. While winning and losing aren’t the focus and the process is, winning obviously means a lot to Landis.

Hear from the new coach of the Stallions in the video.